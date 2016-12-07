LUCKNOW: In a latest development, just ahead of upcoming state Assembly elections early next year, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh appointed Amar Singh to party’s elite Parliamentary Board. The

letter to this effect was issued by party’s national General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav here on Wednesday evening.



Amar Singh was made party national general secretary in September after rejoining the party in May, this year.



Amar Singh found himself in the middle of a controversy when Yadav family feud had peaked in October.



The differences among the leaders -- SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP state chief Shivpal Yadav and

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav—over Amar Singh stature in party came out in open when Akhilesh called him an ‘outsider’ who was trying to draw a wedge among the family members.



Time and again, Akhilesh, on different fora, has made his aversion for the Rajput leader public through veiled and indirect remarks.



However, even Amar Singh did not mince words when he called Akhilesh a ‘wonderful chief minister’ who had yet to become a mass leader at party convention on October 24.



The family feud was believed to have triggered when Mulayam appointed Shivpal as SP state chief replacing Akhilesh who, in turn, removed Shivpal from his cabinet and the bitter infighting ensued

resulting in the sacking of party Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav and many other Akhilesh loyalists from the party.



However, Ram Gopal was later reinstated by Mulayam.