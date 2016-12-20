HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused the government of not allowing investigation agencies to probe terror attacks involving non-Muslims.

"All accused in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blast got conviction. But will NIA (National Investigation Agency) give conviction in the Mecca Masjid, Ajmer Dargah, Malegaon blasts cases?" the Lok Sabha MP asked in tweets.

"Why can't our premier investigation agencies show same urgency to convict all alleged terrorist cases of demolition of the Babri Masjid which is pending since 1992," he asked.

"Dilsukhnagar bomb blast accused can be convicted in three years but why is it taking long to convict Mecca Masjid, Ajmer, Malegaon? Can NIA throw some light?"

Owaisi's remarks came a day after a NIA court on Monday sentenced to death five convicts, including the banned Indian Mujahideen's co-founder Yaseen Bhatkal and a Pakistani, for the 2013 Hyderabad bomb blasts.

The twin blasts in Dilsukhnagar area on February 21, 2013 killed 18 persons, including an unborn child, and injured 131 others.

"Do not be surprised the way NIA is pursuing those bomb blast cases where accused are non-Muslims as they will be exonerated because of 'Ache Din'," the AIMIM leader said.