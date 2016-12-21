Home Nation

Mamata calls TN Chief Secretary raid 'vindictive', attack on federal structure

Mamata Banerjee called the raid as 'vindictive' and dared the I-T department to conduct similar raid on BJP President Amit Shah's residence.

Published: 21st December 2016 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2016 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mamta_TMC_PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister is leaving no stone unturned to hit out at the Centre, grabbing every opportunity to lash out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the demonetisation plank and Centre's apparent policies to curb black money.

Lahing out at the Centre on the Income Tax raid on the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohan Rao in Chennai on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee called the raid as 'vindictive' and dared the I-T department to conduct similar raid on BJP President Amit Shah's residence.

"Why this vindictive, unethical, technically improper action? Is it only to disturb the federal structure?," she tweeted.

"Earlier the Principal Secretary of @ArvindKejriwal was raided and harassed. Now I read Chief Secretary TN also raided," she tweeted, adding "Why don't they raid Amit Shah and others who are collecting money?"

Calling the raid as an attack on federal structure, she wrote: "While corruption needs to be condemned strongly, raid on TN Chief Sec by Central agencies devalues institution of head of civil service...The proper procedure should have been to take the State leadership into confidence and removing him from the post prior to any preemptive action, based on information."

'Either Modi will stay or Indians will'

At a public rally in Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district, the West Bengal Chief Minister called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'biggest thief' and that either he will live in India or Indians will.

Speaking at the public meet on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the state governments are being weakened through flawed policies of the Centre.

"I will call Modi a thief a thousand times. If he can, he may arrest me and put me in jail," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp