Modi insulted labourers by saying they dig holes in MNREGA: Rahul

Rahul said that the demonetisation scheme of the government was not against black money, but against the 99 per cent people of the country.

Published: 21st December 2016 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2016 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at Parliament during the winter session in New Delhi on Monday. | PTI

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By IANS

MEHSANA: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "he has insulted the daily labourers by saying they dig holes in MNREGA".

"Modiji ne majdooron ka apmaan kiya yeh kehke ki woh gaddhe khodte hain MNREGA mein (he has insulted the labourers by saying they dig holes in MNREGA).

"They don't dig holes in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MNREGA), they are the builders of the nation," said Gandhi while addressing a rally here.

He also said that the demonetisation scheme of the government was not against black money, but against the 99 per cent people of the country.

"It was meant to waive off loans of those 50 families, who had taken loans. Black money is not with the 99 per cent people of the country, it is with the one per cent rich of the country," he added.

