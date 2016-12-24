LUCKNOW: Calling upon the people of the state and the party cadre to convert those Parivartan Yatras into the Vijay Yatra of BJP, Union Minister Home Minister and MP from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh expressed delight over the encouraging response the four yatras got across the state during the last one and a half months.

Addressing the party workers at Moti Mahal Lawns where all the four yatras had converged, Rajnath said that the yatras, setting the tone for upcoming elections, had laid the foundation of much-wanted change in the state.

Promising good governance and development to the people of state, which, Rajnath said, would chart a course for party’s ‘ghar vapsi’ in UP, the Union Minister also invoked Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his style of governance and wished the statesman a long life on his birthday which falls on December 25.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also continuing with party’s tradition since 2014,” said the Home Minister while interacting with people taking part in the road show.

Then started the road show which was marked by the presence of thousands of people lined-up along the roads with central part of the city coming to a standstill.

Earlier, all the four Parivartan Yatras of the Party converged in state capital to culminate in a road show led by Union Home minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Saturday. Party's first Parivartan Yatra had taken off on November 5 from Saharanpur followed by Jhansi on overmber6, Sonbhadra on November 8 and Balia on November 9.

All the 4 yatras converged at Moti Mahal Lawns on Saturday afternoon from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh accomapnied by his other cabinet colleagues and senior party leaders including Uma Bharti, Kalraj Mishra and BJP state chief Keshav Kumar Maurya led it to party office passing through the main roads of the city.

The 192 days' yatras, criss crossing the state including all 403 assembly constituencies, covering a distance of 17,000 km and contacting over two crore people reached Lucknow.

During the yatras, Prime Miister Naredra Modi addressed six public rallies across the state besides, 175 senior national and state level party leaders struck a direct dialogue with public during the yatras.

