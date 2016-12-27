Home Nation

J&K HC quashes PSA of hardline separatist Masarat Alam, orders his release

A spokesperson of Muslim League, the party headed by Alam, said it was the 34th PSA against Masarat to be quashed by the courts.

Published: 27th December 2016 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2016 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Masarat Alam-PTI
By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday quashed detention under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) of hardline separatist leader Masarat Alam and ordered his release.

Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar of J&K High court after hearing the arguments from the public prosecutor and defence counsel of Alam, quashed the detention order under PSA of the hardline separatist leader.

He also ordered release of Alam, who is presently lodged in Kathua jail in Jammu.

Masarat Alam is a close aide of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani and brain behind the 2010 agitation.

He has been in jail for last six years for spearheading the 2010 agitation during which over 120 people, mostly youth, were killed in security forces firing.

Alam was released in April 2015 but was booked again under PSA for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan and pro-Lashkar-e-Toiba slogans and waiving Pakistani flag in a rally organised to welcome hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani in Srinagar last year.

Alam has been repeatedly booked under PSAs after the quashing of his detention order by the courts.

The PSA provides for arresting and imprisoning a person without trial for at least six months on mere suspicion that he/she may be acting “in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”.

The Act was first introduced in J&K in 1978 to prevent timber smuggling but after the eruption of militancy in the State, the J&K government regularly invoked this act to counter the separatist movement and militancy.

A spokesperson of Muslim League, the party headed by Alam, said it was the 34th PSA against Masarat to be quashed by the courts.

Earlier, on May 26 this year, a local court in Kashmir granted bail to Masarat Alam in sedition case and termed his incarceration as “extra-judicial” custody, which cannot be sanctioned by any legal means.

The court granted bail to Alam in a case registered against him for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan and pro-Lashkar-e-Toiba slogans and waiving Pakistani flag in a rally organised to welcome hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani in Srinagar last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp