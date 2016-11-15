KOLKATA: In an affirmative action in line of her pitched opposition to demonetisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has waived off agricultural taxes for the next three days for trucks with essential commodities stuck at the state borders of West Bengal due to shortage of Rs 100 currency notes.

Hundreds of trucks were struck on Monday at Sonakania border with Odisha, Barakar border with Jharkhand, Barobisha border with Assam and Dalkhola border with Bihar due to border outpost officials' inability to cope up with the requirements of Rs 100 notes and their unacceptance of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from the truck drivers. Many trucks were also struck at Indo-Bangladesh border at Benapole due to the same reason.

In a series of tweets, Mamata Banerjee wrote: "Thousands of trucks carrying vegetables & other essential products are stuck at different state borders because they cannot pay toll tax...(and are) waiting for 3 days. To save farmers and commoners, perishable vegetables should not be allowed to spoil."

"Bengal government has decided not to impose any agricultural tax on movement of trucks for next 3 days... Thousands of trucks all over the country carrying essential goods and perishables facing huge cash shortage crisis... This issue will become even more serious over next few days and push essential prices up beyond control. Quick action needed," the Trinamool supremo wrote.