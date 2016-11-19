KOLKATA: Sharpening her attacks on demonetisation move, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata

Banerjee on Saturday said reduction of daily withdrawal limit at ATMs from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,000 showed that the national economy is bankrupt.

Visiting the RBI headquarters in Kolkata on Saturday, a few days after her visit with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal to RBI national headquarters in Delhi; Mamata Banerjee donned the West

Bengal Chief Minister’s garb without compromising with her national ambitions.

Targeting the Centre over ‘discrimination’, she said,“West Bengal is being denied of Rs 500 notes by the Centre. In Bengal itself, three people have died in last 48 hours.”

Addressing her national aspiration, the Trinamool supremo said, “The country’s economy has taken a hit of Rs 2,75,000 lakh crore in 11 days. People all over the country including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi,

Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, Delhi, Mumbai are in a deep crisis.” She urged the RBI officials here to ensure cash flow into the ATMs and banks.

“If people don’t have cash to harvest paddy, will they eat their plastic debit and credit cards?,” she questioned.

On her 72-hour ultimatum given to the Centre to rollback the demonetisation move, Mamata Banerjee said that she is in touch with parties such as AAP and Shiv Sena and a course of action will be decided

after the ultimatum gets over on Monday. “We don’t care any agency. Let the Centre arrest me but I will continue this fight,” she said.