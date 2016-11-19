NASHIK: Workers' unions of Currency Note Press (CNP) and India Security Press (ISP) here today demanded that employees of these two government establishments should be paid their salaries in cash considering the difficulties in getting the currency notes as a result of demonetisation.

Leaders of Press Workers' Union, Rambhau Jagtap and Ashok Gaidhani, today submitted a memorandum to the general managers of both these presses saying instead of depositing salaries into their bank accounts, the workers should get cash for November and December. ISP is a government press, where items like passports, visas, postage stamps, court fees, etc are printed, while currency notes are printed at CNP.

Currently, in view of the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, the CNP has been working on war-footing to meet ever-increasing demand for currency by people. "ISP and CNP workers' work between 7 am and 5 pm. Now, they have been working extra hours, even on Sundays. They have no time to stand in a bank queues to withdraw the new currency notes.

Hence, all the press workers should be given their November and December salaries in cash," they said.