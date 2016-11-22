RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government today informed the state Assembly that complaints were registered against 23 IAS and 6 IFS (Indian Forest Service) officers from 2013 with Anti-Corruption Bureau, Economic Offences Wing and Lok Ayog.

In a written reply to a question by state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister Raman Singh said, "Complaints were registered against three IAS and four IFS officers with ACB and EOW between 2013 and October, 2016.

"During the same period, complaints were lodged against 20 IAS and two IFS officers with Lok Ayog," the reply added.

However, no complaint was registered against any IPS officer in the same duration.

In the Lok Ayog, as many as 28 cases were registered against various officials, of which action was pending against 17.

The IAS officials against whom complaints were lodged with ACB/EOW are Alok Shukla, Anil Tuteja and Ranveer Sharma, while IFS officials are Rajesh Singh Chandele, Shivshankar Badgaiyya, A H Kapasi and Kishore Kumar Bisen.

Of these cases, permission was granted to submit challan (charge sheet) against Shukla and Tuteja, while permission for prosecution was pending against Chandele. The remaining four cases were under investigation, it said.