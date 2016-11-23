Couple killed over 'new currency' demand, three held 

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A national-level badminton player and his two juvenile associates have been held here in connection with the killing of a Delhi couple last week following a dispute for not returning Rs 20 lakh of property deal money in "new currency", police said on Tuesday.

Sahil Rana and his juvenile aides were held during a raid conducted by Delhi Police in Najafgarh area of west Delhi on Monday night.

Police said the accused were held on charges of killing a property dealer Sonu Rana -- who had suffered paralysis attack a few months ago -- and his wife Lalita on November 14 at their residence in Bijwasan in west Delhi.

"The three accused entered the victim's house on the pretext of paying rent and shot them dead as soon as they opened the door," Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar said.

Sahil informed police that he was hired by the mastermind Rakesh -- now in Tihar jail -- who is the father of one of the juveniles who is also accused in the murder of the couple.

During interrogation, the son of the mastermind informed police that his father had given Rs 20 lakh to the deceased, Sonu, as token money to purchase a plot around a year ago.

"Sonu could neither hand over the plot to Rakesh nor return the Rs 20 lakh token money. Later, he agreed to return the money but in old currency.

"As Rakesh wanted his money in new currency, it triggered a fresh dispute. He then hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Sonu. He also provided fire arms and other logistics to his son from one of his friends in Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh, to commit the crime," the officer said.