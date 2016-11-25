Home Nation

Injectable contraceptives will be available soon: Govt

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will soon make injectable contraceptives available to the public by introducing it in medical colleges and district hospitals, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

"Yes, the government proposes to make injectable contraceptives available to the public. "It has been decided to introduce it in a phased manner starting from medical colleges, district hospitals followed by
sub-district hospitals, Community Health Centres and subsequently to Primary Health Centres," Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said in a written reply. She said that the current budgetary allocation to ensure sustained attention to quality of contraceptive care is Rs 77665.45 lakhs.

Replying to another question, she said that new interventions have been made by the government in family planning. The current basket of choice has been expanded to include the new contraceptives like injectable contraceptive, centchroman and progesterone Only Pills (POP). She said that the packaging for condoms, OCPs and ECPs has now been improved and redesigned so as to influence the demand for these commodities.

Other interventions include developing a 360 degree media campaign to generate contraceptive demand while the sterilization compensation scheme has been enhanced in 11 high focus states.

She said that the scheme for home delivery of contraceptives by ASHAs workers at doorstep of beneficiaries has been expanded to the entire country. 

