Home Nation

Farooq Abdullah is not an Indian, alleges RSS

The National Conference leader yesterday stirred a controversy by questioning India's claim on PoK and said it isn't the country's paternal property.

Published: 26th November 2016 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2016 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Farooq Abdullah_AFP

National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah. |AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reprimanding Farooq Abdullah for his assertion that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is not India’s property to be inherited, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has proved that he is not an Indian and is not concerned about the country’s interests. 

Speaking to ANI, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said, “Farooq Abdullah’s statement questioning India's claim on PoK is disrespect to the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers for Kashmir.”

“This is also a reality that PoK has never joined Pakistan. The people of PoK from 70 years are calling to become a part of India… Abdullah has proved that he is not an Indian,” he added.

The RSS leader also called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to raise their voice against people like Abdullah, who raise their voice against the Constitution and disrespect it.

The National Conference leader yesterday stirred a controversy by questioning India's claim on PoK and said it isn't the country's paternal property.

"PoK is presently under Pakistan occupation. It is not the personal property of India so that it could make a claim over it like an inherited property of forefathers," he was quoted as saying by News 18 website while addressing a function in the Chenab Valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir PoK Farooq Abdullah Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Indresh Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp