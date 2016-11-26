Farooq Abdullah is not an Indian, alleges RSS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reprimanding Farooq Abdullah for his assertion that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is not India’s property to be inherited, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has proved that he is not an Indian and is not concerned about the country’s interests.

Speaking to ANI, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said, “Farooq Abdullah’s statement questioning India's claim on PoK is disrespect to the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers for Kashmir.”

“This is also a reality that PoK has never joined Pakistan. The people of PoK from 70 years are calling to become a part of India… Abdullah has proved that he is not an Indian,” he added.

The RSS leader also called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to raise their voice against people like Abdullah, who raise their voice against the Constitution and disrespect it.

The National Conference leader yesterday stirred a controversy by questioning India's claim on PoK and said it isn't the country's paternal property.

"PoK is presently under Pakistan occupation. It is not the personal property of India so that it could make a claim over it like an inherited property of forefathers," he was quoted as saying by News 18 website while addressing a function in the Chenab Valley.