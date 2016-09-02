Home Nation

Tug of war between judiciary and executive

Published: 02nd September 2016 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2016 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Here’s a look at the timeline of events in the past two years since the NJAC act was enacted. Resistance to implement the Act carries on.

First, a move to replace the cosy collegium

NJAC Act was enacted in December 2014 to replace the two-decade old Collegium system of appointing judges to the higher judiciary with a panel comprising the CJI, two SC judges, Law Minister and two eminent persons.

Apex Court judges against cessation of Collegium

On Oct 16, 2015, SC struck down the Act passed by Parliament delivering a 4-1 verdict favouring continuing with the Collegium system, in which the executive would have no role at all in appointing judges

SC tells Centre to Draft MoP for appointment of judges

In the face of a standoff with the govt, the Court advised it to frame a draft Memorandum of Procedure (MOP) for future appointments in the higher judiciary. MOP was to be an improvement on the Collegium

The day when CJI broke down in front of the PM

On April 24 this year, CJI TS Thakur broke down in front of PM Modi at a conference and lamented “inaction” by the executive in increasing the number of judges. He urged the PM to ‘rise to the occasion’.

 One for Openness

  • Justice Jasti Chelameswar wrote an equally strongly-worded dissenting verdict against the collegium system. He upheld the NJAC Act
     
  • He said it is “empirically flawed” to say that the ‘primacy of the judiciary’ on the matter of appointment of judges is a basic feature of Constitution.
     
  • The judge took strong issue with the majority verdict’s contention that the collegium system is an open system. “There is no accountability in this regard. The records are absolutely beyond the reach of any person including the judges of this court who are not lucky enough to become the Chief Justice of India,” he said.
     
  • “To hold that govt should be totally excluded from the appointment process would be wholly illogical and inconsistent with foundations of theory of democracy and a doctrinal heresy,” he said, adding the AG was right in his submission that exclusion of the executive branch is destructive of the basic feature of checks and balances.

“It is clear that there is a complete comity of purpose between the judiciary and the political-executive in the matter of selection and appointment of High Court Judges. As views are exchanged in writing, views and counterviews are in black and white. Nothing happens secretly…,” said Justice J S Khehar, heading the five-judge Constitution bench.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp