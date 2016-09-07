Home Nation

Hurriyat leader rubbishes reports on security cover review, says Centre gave no 'favours'

Hurriyat Conference today said media reports about the Centre mulling tough steps against separatist leaders of Kashmir was an attempt at \"fooling and misleading\" the people of India.

Published: 07th September 2016 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2016 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

PTI7_25_2016_000185B

Police detain Chairman of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Molvi Umar Farooq outside his residence at Nigeen, to stop him from heading toward Anantnag to participate in a program to pay tribute to the people killed during

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Hurriyat Conference today said media reports about the Centre mulling tough steps against separatist leaders of Kashmir was an attempt at "fooling and misleading" the people of India.

"These tactics are aimed at fooling and misleading the people of India and creating hysteria so that the attention of the people of India is diverted from the actual issue on ground and they are kept ignorant about it," a spokesman of the moderate Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a statement.

He said the Hurriyat strongly denounced the "rubbish and lies being spread against the resistance (separatist) leadership" through the media.

"It comes as no surprise to the people of Kashmir who are exposed to the real face of the so-called 'world's largest democracy' everyday and bear its brunt. They know how low it can stoop and how vengeful it can get," the spokesman said.

He asked the Centre to come out with details of the favours extended by it to the separatist leaders.

The spokesman said some separatist leaders were getting police personnel for security based on the threat assessment of the government.

"It is only JK Police personnel provided by the state based on their own threat assessment to the Mirwaiz after the martyrdom of his father Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq in 1990.

"Some police personnel are also provided to other members based on the police's own threat assessment to them," he added.

The spokesman said such "fabrications" to discredit the separatist leadership "may fool people in India" but will not achieve anything with the people in Kashmir.

"Neither will revenge tactics change the ground, reality in Kashmir nor will it help in resolution of the issue. It is a people's movement and Hurriyat represents and upholds their aspirations for self determination. The movement will be there with or without Hurriyat," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp