CHANDIGARH: Four members of a family allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Kishangarh in Punjab after being "harassed" by a money lender, police said today.

The bodies of the four were found near the fields in Kishangarh along the Jalandhar-Pathankot Highway today. The deceased included a couple in their fifties and their children - a 20-year-old daughter and 25-year-old son, SHO Bhogpur Inspector Lakhbir Singh said.

All the four belonged to Jalandhar and their bodies were found by some persons in Daulatpur village. Police said the family took the extreme step as they were allegedly harassed by a money lender.

A suicide note was recovered from the pocket of the 55-year-old deceased man, stating that he had taken a loan and repaid it, but still the money lender had been threatening and harassing the family.