JAMMU: Security forces today busted a militant hideout and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On a tip-off, a search operation was launched in the Linga Manjmi area in the district and a "natural terrorist hideout" was located, a police spokesman said.

One AK 47 assault rifle, eight 12 bore rifles, one under barrel grenade launcher, one grenade, one Chinese grenade, 2263 rounds of AK 47 bullets, two diaries, a purse, a notebook, two AK magazines, two radio sets and two Chinese pistols were seized from the hideout, he added.

It is suspected that the arms and ammunition were kept hidden by militants who have either been killed or have shifted base elsewhere.