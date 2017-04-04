African countries say attacks racist, threaten UNHRC probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: African countries have condemned the inadequate action by India in taking deterring measures against perpetrators of “xenophobic and racial” attacks against African students in Delhi and threatened to seek an independent probe by UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The strongly worded unanimous statement from the heads of the African missions has come as a diplomatic slap for India that has been trying to do some face-saving by refusing to categorise the attacks as racially-motivated and instead termed it as “criminal” acts.

The heads of African missions accredited to India had convened a special meeting to look into the recent attacks against African students in Greater Noida. Taking into account the previous spate of incidents, the diplomats concluded that “no known, sufficient, and visible deterring measures were taken by the Government of India.” While External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had condemned the attack and assured of action against the perpetrators, there has been a political silence from the government of Uttar Pradesh—something that the diplomats said was expected.

In a press statement issued by the Office of Dean of the African Group Head of Missions on March 31 they condemned the incident in Greater Noida where four Nigerian students were beaten up. “The meeting unanimously agreed that those accumulated attacks against Africans are xenophobic and racial in nature,” the statement said.

Talking about their future course of action, the diplomats agreed to “call for an independent investigation by the Human Rights Council as well as other human rights bodies and also to comprehensively report the matter to the African Union Commission”. While India has been looking towards strengthening its economic ties with countries in the African countries, a slew of violent incidents against Africans in India that reek of racism has been proving to be a big impediment.

Reacting to the strong remarks by African envoys, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “It is unfortunate that a criminal act triggered following the untimely death of Indian student has been termed xenophobic and racial. Investigations are ongoing.”

The mob attack on the Nigerian students took place on March 27 and it coincided with a protest that was organised by online groups.