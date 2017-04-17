Delhi BJP highlighting achievement of Modi government and initiatives of CM Yogi in campaign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are ruling agendas of Delhi BJP in municipal polls campaign. In its bid to attract voters, Delhi BJP workers are reaching out to people with Popular Schemes of Modi government and initiatives taken by Yogi government in UP.

Only a few days are left to the crucial civic body polls in Delhi and Delhi BJP is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to masses. Delhi BJP leaders said that apart from exposing the AAP government in Delhi, they are going to people with popular Central schemes.

“Workers have been told to make people aware of the achievements of the Centre. There are many schemes including Jan Dhan Yojana, PM housing scheme, Mudra Loan and others where lakhs of people have been benefitted in the country,” said a Delhi BJP leader.

Given the fact that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has become popular among the general public with his one after other announcements in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi BJP workers are also highlighting them during the campaign, said a party leader.

The leader said that there is high demand of the UP CM and many candidates have requested the party to make him available for the campaign of upcoming municipal polls in Delhi. In a bid to counter two-term anti-incumbency in the civic bodies, the Delhi BJP has fielded all new candidates in this municipal polls.

After the remarkable victory on the Rajouri Garden assembly seat, Party has already intensified the campaign and their main focus is on the maximum number of public meetings in all the 272 wards in the city. Delhi BJP leaders have also been told to target AAP as they believe that the party has lost its trust among people.

Even on Monday, Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta slammed AAP government in Delhi and not fulfilling the promises. “Kejriwal-led government has accepted its total failure to implement its election promises as made in 70 Point Action Plan. The failure covers the entire gamut of public services right from Jan Lok Pal to regularisation of unauthorised colonies,” he said while referring to an RTI reply.

BJP national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that going around Delhi during this election campaign he has a strong feeling that the youth, women & the lower middle-class people are totally dejected with the Congress and AAP due to their negative politics and look towards the Prime Minister Narender Modi to build an ideal national capital city.