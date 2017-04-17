Home Nation

PM Modi allots special place for Gujarat in foreign policy

Gujarat’s interests remain at the heart of Modi’s foreign policy even if he relinquished the post of chief minister in 2014.

Published: 17th April 2017 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2017 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File |Reuters)

By Ritu Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gujarat’s interests remain at the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy, even if he relinquished the post of chief minister in 2014 after he led the BJP to form government at the Centre.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Surat, said on Monday that his visit to Israel (first official announcement confirming his visit to the country) would further trade relations between the two countries. Surat is a diamond hub with 90 percent of the world’s rough diamonds being cut and polished there and Israel is amongst the biggest producer of cut diamonds.

"I am going to Israel soon. In fact, I am the first Indian Prime Minister to go to Israel and I am going there on your behalf. You have trading relations with that country," said Modi during an event in Surat. Gujarat will be going to polls later this year.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin had come to India in 2014, Prime Minister Modi had pushed for a deal with Russia – the biggest producer of diamonds in the world. The deals have an impact on around half-a-million diamond workers in Surat.

In January this year, immediately after attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Bengaluru, Modi flew to Gandhinagar to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. He received the presidents of Kenya (Uhuru Kenyatta) and Rwanda (Paul Kagame) in Gandhinagar. Both the heads of State attended the event giving it a higher international stature in comparison to the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas and helped to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp