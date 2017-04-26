Home Nation

UP DGP cautions against moral policing; anti-Romeo Squads to carry body-worn camera on duty

The new development comes in the wake of allegations of harassment of innocent consenting couples at the hands of anti-Romeo squads in the recent past from different corners of the State

Published: 26th April 2017 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2017 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh. | ANI

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The cops, part of anti-Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh, will now carry a camera on their body while on duty. In a bid to keep an eye on the approach and attitude of squads while cracking down on the elements indulging in eve-teasing and other crimes against women, the newly-appointed director general of police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh Sulkhan Singh issued directives for the squads to carry body-worn camera while being on duty. Singh also cautioned the district police chiefs to deal with trouble makers and vigilante groups with an iron fist.

A list of dos and don’ts for anti-Romeo squads has been issued and the cops concerned have been asked to desist from arresting the rowdy elements immediately. It is suggested that the parents of such elements be summoned and briefed. “This is a step taken by the DGP to ensure that the anti-Romeo squads do not resort to moral policing or harassment of the young boys,” said a senior official posted in DGP office.

The directives were issued by UP’s top cop on Tuesday night after he held a video conference with all the senior police officials across the State. The DGP also directed the SPs and SSPs to make it clear to the anti-Romeo squad that they do not have the mandate to investigate any issue. They have been asked to only detain the stalkers and rowdy elements and issue warnings against them.

“Those policemen who are part of the squad will have to record the action taken by them in the field on the camera on their body,” said the police spokesman while briefing the media persons here on Wednesday. This will come as a deterrent for policemen who at times go overboard while handling such situations, said a senior cop. Instructions were also issued to district police chiefs and other senior officials to deal with the trouble makers such as the different vigilante groups who tend to take law in their hands and indulge in intimidation of others in the name of cow protection or love jihad.

“The orders demand zero-tolerance towards the trouble makers. No mercy should be shown towards those who try to disturb the public order, however high and mighty they may be,” said the spokesman.

Even the senior cops were cautioned against allowing traditional ways of protests, road blockades and squatting. The situation in any case should not be allowed to go out of hands during demonstrations and protests, the cops were told. The traffic department, meanwhile, was asked to inculcate road discipline among commuters and curb the encroachers sternly.

