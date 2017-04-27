Maoists release audio clip, claim responsibility for Sukma attack

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In an audio message purportedly carrying voice of the Dandakaranya special zonal committee of Communist Party of India (Maoist) spokesperson Vikalp, the rebels called the execution of Sukma attack in "retaliation" of the killing of their fellow comrades last year and the alleged atrocities committed by the security forces on tribal persons.



In a six-minute long audio clip (New Indian Express does not verify its authenticity) released on Thursday, the Maoists claimed the responsibility for the attack.



“This assault is in continuation to the Bhejji (also in Sukma) attack on March 11 as part of our Mission 2017. The Sukma strike was in reprisal to our 21 comrades killed by the security forces in 2016 besides 9 villagers in Odisha, to safeguard the Jantana Sarkar (Revolutionary People Council) and against the atrocities (including gang rape of tribal women and the murder of villagers) unleashed by the State police and the paramilitary forces”, the spokesperson

said in the tape.



The Maoist leader in his message appealed the security personnel and the lower rung of government administration to quit their jobs. “Don’t lose your life. You are seen as hurdle to the expansion of Jantana Sarkar, Maoist movement and as supporter of the government machinery that is working against us and the people. So indirectly you become the target of our military comrade People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA)”, Vikalp said and surprisingly added further, “We are not violent people”.



The Bastar deputy inspector general of police P Sunderraj labeled the message as “baseless assertions”. “It’s nothing more than the distraction tactic of Maoists who are shaken by the development initiatives taken in their stronghold. They are trying to divert the people’s attention”, Sunderraj told the New Indian Express.



The Chhattisgarh police on Thursday had registered an FIR against the Maoist leaders -- Arjun, Seetu, Vetti Kosa, Sonu, Pada Aapa and others who were reportedly engaged in targeting the CRPF men engaged in Road Opening Party operation at Burkapal killing 25 jawans and injuring eight others.



“The police have lodged an FIR at Chintagufa police station in Sukma against the Maoists whose names have surfaced in the attack”, the Sukma additional SP Jitendra Shukla told the New Indian Express.