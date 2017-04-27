Home Nation

Matter of concern that even after 8 yrs, 26/11 perpetrators enjoy freedom in Pak: India

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay's remarks came amid reports that Pakistan has rejected a re- investigation of the Mumbai attack case, and has again demanded "concrete" evidence against Hafiz Saeed.

Published: 27th April 2017 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2017 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

The Mumbai attacks (File photo/ ENS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Demanding immediate action against the perpetrators of the 26/11 attack, India today said it was a matter of concern that even after eight years of the strike, they continue to enjoy freedom in Pakistan.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay's remarks came amid reports that Pakistan has rejected a re- investigation of the Mumbai attack case, and has again demanded "concrete" evidence against Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the strike. "It is the Pakistan government's responsibility to bring to book the perpetrators and all those involved in conspiring, executing and mounting the 26/11 attack in which 166 people were killed.

"It is a matter of concern that well after eight years of the attack, the perpetrators continue to enjoy freedom in Pakistan and have not been brought to book," he said.

However, Baglay did not specifically comment on reports from Pakistan that it has told India that a re-investigation of the Mumbai attack case was "not possible" as the trial was at an advanced stage and demanded "concrete" evidence against Saeed, saying he was not aware of any such development.

Asked about an incident involving a Sikh girl in Pakistan who was forced to convert to Islam, he said such incidents are regularly reported from that country, and it was the responsibility of the government there to ensure safety and security of its nationals, including minorities. He also said that India keeps raising with the Pakistan government such issues whenever these come to its attention.

TAGS
Matter of concern 26/11 enjoy freedom in Pak India

