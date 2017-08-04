Lok Sabha takes up Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Friday took up for discussion the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017.

Moving the bill, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the institute, which will be located at Vishakhapatnam, aims to provide high quality education and research focusing on the themes of petroleum, hydrocarbons and energy.

Pradhan said that research in this field is full of challenges and to meet that, technology and infrastructure needs to be upgraded.

"The state government has alloted 200 acres of land for the institute's construction and the Centre has allocated Rs 650 crore for the completion of the project."

The minister had introduced the bill on July 18.