Two brothers shot dead in Hisar

By PTI

HISAR (HARYANA): Two brothers were shot dead and another seriously injured by a group of assailants in Valmiki Mohalla here, the police said today.

Old rivalry was stated to be the cause of the crime, police said.

After the incident, heavy police force has been deployed in the area. The incident took place at about 11 pm yesterday.

Police said Sachin (28) and his brother Sunil (24) along with their friend Vinod and others were sitting in the street yesterday when some persons arrived there and entered into a heated argument.

"The two sides had some heated exchanges over some issues. Soon one Shankar, his friend Praveen and another youth allegedly starting firing on the rival group.

"The injured Sachin, his brother Sunil and their friend Vinod were taken to hospital where, the doctors declared Sachin and Sunil as brought dead. Their bodies have been brought to civil hospital for post-mortem," a police official said.

A case on charge of murder, attempt to murder and another case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered on a complaint of Ajay, the brother of the deceased.

In his complaint, Ajay held Sankar, Praveen and others responsible for killing his two brothers, the police official said.