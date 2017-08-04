Home Nation

Two brothers shot dead in Hisar

The two brothers had some heated exchanges over some issues with another group who suddenly opened fire on them.

Published: 04th August 2017 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2017 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Murder Generic-File Photo

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

HISAR (HARYANA):  Two brothers were shot dead and another seriously injured by a group of assailants in Valmiki Mohalla here, the police said today.      

Old rivalry was stated to be the cause of the crime, police said.     

After the incident, heavy police force has been deployed in the area. The incident took place at about 11 pm yesterday.      

Police said Sachin (28) and his brother Sunil (24) along with their friend Vinod and others were sitting in the street yesterday when some persons arrived there and entered into a heated argument.     

"The two sides had some heated exchanges over some issues. Soon one Shankar, his friend Praveen and another youth allegedly starting firing on the rival group.     

"The injured Sachin, his brother Sunil and their friend Vinod were taken to hospital where, the doctors declared Sachin and Sunil as brought dead. Their bodies have been brought to civil hospital for post-mortem," a police official said.     

A case on charge of murder, attempt to murder and another case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered on a complaint of Ajay, the brother of the deceased.        

In his complaint, Ajay held Sankar, Praveen and others responsible for killing his two brothers, the police official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp