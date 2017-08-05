PM Modi hopes Naidu will serve as Vice-President with dedication, diligence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Venkaiah Naidu on being elected as the Vice President and expressed confidence that he will serve the nation with dedication and diligence, committed to the goal of nation-building.

The prime minister's message came immediately after Naidu, the ruling NDA's candidate, was declared winner in the vice presidential polls, bagging 516 votes out of total 771 votes cast.

The opposition's candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi could only manage 244 votes.

"Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on being elected India’s Vice President. My best wishes for a fruitful & motivating tenure," Modi tweeted.

"I am confident @MVenkaiahNaidu will serve the nation as a diligent & dedicated Vice President, committed to the goal of nation-building," the prime minister added.

Talking about their association, Modi said, "My mind is filled with memories of working with @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu, in the party & government. Will cherish this aspect of our association."