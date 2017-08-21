Home Nation

Chinese data buoy found in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The data buoy was deployed at the International waters and has drifted towards Andaman and Nicobar Islands after breaking free from its moorings, an official said.

Published: 21st August 2017

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A data buoy believed to be of Chinese-origin has been located by the Indian Coast Guard and Para Military Force (PMF) on the shores of Kamrota island in Nicobar district of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Indian National Centre for Oceanic Information (INCOIS), Hyderabad, director Dr Satheesh C Shenoi told The New Indian Express that Chinese officials informed INCOIS about the buoy drifting towards Indian waters.

The data buoy was deployed at the International waters and has drifted towards Andaman and Nicobar Islands after breaking free from its moorings, Satheesh Shenoi said.

The Coast Guard said that a search party off Dring Harbour on the Northwestern side of Kamrota Island was tasked with locating the yellow buoy after receiving information from INCOIS.

It was discovered that the buoy landed on the beach, and the top antenna was
broken and separated, the Coast Guard said.

“The approach to the buoy’s location is only from the sea as the surrounding area is thickly wooded and has a dense forest,” it added.

"The Coast Guard is coordinating with the National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai to ascertain further details of the buoy," a statement said.

China data buoy Andaman and Nicobar

