Man of the moment: CBI judge Jagdeep Singh convicted, sentenced Ram Rahim under intense pressure

By Online Desk

CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh convicted self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of the influential sect Dera Sacha Sauda, in the face of mob violence on the streets and a likely threat to his life.

Soon after the verdict was pronounced on August 26, 38 people lost their lives after mobs of supporters of the Dera chief took to rioting. In view of the perceived threat to the judge, the Centre had asked the Haryana government to provide adequate security to judge Jagdeep Singh.

To prevent a repeat of the riots in Panchkula in the aftermath of the verdict against Ram Rahim, it was decided to set up a special CBI court at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail where the convicted ‘godman’ is in custody, and to fly in judge Jagdeep Singh in from Panchkula to deliver the quantum of sentence to be served.

Not buckling under pressure, judge Jagdeep Singh, who arrived in Rohtak, sentenced the convicted rapist to two consecutive 10-year terms (one sentence each for the cases of his two victims) and Rs 15 lakh fine in each case, totalling to 20 years in prison and Rs 30 lakh fine.

Here are five things to know about this upstanding judge

Jagdeep Singh is known for his no-nonsense attitude and upright moral character among colleagues in the legal profession. He is only in his second posting since joining the Haryana Judicial Services; he was a Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer before he was appointed in 2016 as a CBI special court judge. He holds the rank of additional district and sessions judge. He holds court in Haryana's Panchkula and is known for his competence and toughness in tense situations. Having completed his law degree from Panjab University in 2000, he was posted to the judicial services only in 2012.

Known to keep a low profile, Jagdeep Singh, made the headlines last September after he rushed four people injured in a road accident to the hospital while on his way to his hometown Jind from Hisar to Panchkula. The judge took the injured to the hospital with the help of a few who witnessed the accident after the ambulance services operator he called for help didn't show any urgency in sending the emergency vehicle to shift the accident victims.