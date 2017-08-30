Priyanka Vadra discharged from hospital: Ganga Ram Hospital

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Vadra was today discharged from a private hospital, where she was admitted a week ago with dengue fever, hospital authorities said.

She was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here on August 23 and was recuperating under the care of Dr Arup Basu, Senior Consultant, Department of Chest Medicine.

"Priyanka Vadra, who was admitted under the care of Dr Arup Basu, was discharged from the hospital at 4 pm, after recovering from dengue," Dr D S Rana, Chairman, the Board of Management of the SGRH, said.

"She has been advised to take rest at home and avoid physical exertion," he said.

Delhi is reeling under the triple sting of vector-borne diseases dengue, chikungunya and malaria, with at least 657 people affected by dengue this season till August 19 in the city, according to a municipal report.

A 12-year-old boy had succumbed to dengue on August 1 at the SGRH, the first death due to the vector-borne disease reported in the city this season.

The SGRH authorities said 59 cases of dengue have been reported at the facility between July 1 and August 16.

Nearly 290 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital over the last week taking the total number of people affected by the disease to 945 this season, according to the municipal report released.

According to the latest municipal report, the number of people affected by malaria this year till August 26 has climbed to 473, while the figure for chikungunya stands at 339.