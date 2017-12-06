Home Nation

Let Lalu send Sharad, Anwar to RS from his own party: JD(U)

The RJD supremo had yesterday accused Kumar of acting against Yadav and Anwar out of hatred and envy and said the JD(U) chief was in the habit of using people and dumping them.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The JD(U) today hit back at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for criticising its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the disqualification of Rajya Sabha MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar and said if he was so anguished, he should send the two to the Upper House of Parliament from his own party.

"If he (Lalu) is so anguished by their (Yadav's and Anwar's) disqualification, he should consider sending them to the Rajya Sabha from his own party. Though we doubt he will do so as he had announced long ago that he would send BSP supremo Mayawati to the Rajya Sabha, but he is yet to honour that promise," JD(U)'s national general secretary and leader in the Rajya Sabha R C P Singh said at a press conference here.

"Nobody in our party practices the politics of hatred and envy. It is Lalu Prasad who has a PhD in this brand of politics," he added.

The order of disqualification of the two MPs was passed on December 4.

Welcoming the order passed by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Singh said, "This will put a check on the tendency to indulge in anti-party activities. All those who take party discipline for granted, in whichever party, will learn a lesson from this episode." Yadav and Anwar had taken part in a rally organised by Prasad here on August 27, despite strict instructions from the party leadership to the contrary.

Singh said this meant that the two leaders had voluntarily given up the membership of the JD(U). "So, their disqualification is perfectly in order," he added.

