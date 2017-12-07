Home Nation

Panchkula violence: Court to hear case on violence after Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction on December 11

The court announced the date after a copy of the chargesheet was handed over to prime accused Honeypreet Insan and the other accused in the case by SIT. 

Published: 07th December 2017

Security forces walk next to burning vehicles set alight Dera premis of Gurmeet Ram Rahim SIngh convicted of rape in Panchkula. (AFP)

Huge violence had erupted in Panchula, Bathinda following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Panchkula district court is hearing a case in connection to this. (File | AFP)

By ANI

PANCHKULA: The Panchkula District Court on Thursday fixed December 11 for the next hearing of the case in connection with the violence that followed the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on August 25, 2017.

The court announced the date after a copy of the chargesheet was handed over to prime accused Honeypreet Insan and the other accused in the case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police.

Honeypreet, who is Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter, was produced before the court on Thursday along with her close aide Sukhdeep Kaur in connection with the violence in Panchkula and Sirsa, after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court convicted the Dera chief for raping two of his disciples 15 years back.

Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years of prison in the case.

Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, was arrested on October 3 on charges of inciting the Panchkula violence and was sent to Ambala Central Jail on October 23.

Earlier, the SIT had also arrested the chartered accountant of the Dera chief and the CEO of MSG Company CP Arora over alleged involvement in the violence conspiracy.

On October 17, a police official was also arrested for plotting Ram Rahim’s escape from CBI court in Panchkula on September 25. 

About 41 people were killed in the Panchkula and Sirsa violence.

