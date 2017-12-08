PM Modi to address four rallies in Gujarat

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in election-bound Gujarat's Bhabhar, Kalol, Himmatnagar and Nikol regions on Friday, where polling is scheduled for the second phase on December 14.

"Will address rallies in Bhabhar, Kalol, Himmatnagar and Nikol," Modi tweeted.

The counting of votes will take place on December 18.

On Thursday, Modi addressed a rally in Surat, where he attacked Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for calling him a "neech jaati" (low caste) man and said by this he has insulted all the Gujaratis who will give a befitting reply to the Congress by voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections.

In a damage-control move, the Congress on Thursday night suspended Aiyar from its primary membership and slapped a show cause notice on him for the remark that mushroomed into a massive controversy - two days ahead of the Gujarat first-phase polls.

During the 2014 elections, Aiyar's "chaiwalla" jibe against Modi had cost the Congress dearly as Modi and the BJP exploited the remarks on the humble origins of the Prime Minister.

Gujarat has been under BJP-rule for the last 22 years.