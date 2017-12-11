Home Nation

Why is Modi mum on Amit Shah's son's meteoric business growth: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing election rallies in North Gujarat, Gandhi also wondered that though Modi claims of having rid the country of the Congress he devotes half of his poll speeches on the opposition party .

Published: 11th December 2017 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2017 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi (File| PTI)

By IANS

THARAD (NORTH GUJARAT): Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if he was "scared" of BJP national president Amit Shah that he has kept mum on the meteoric rise in the turnover of his son Jay Shah's company.

Addressing election rallies in North Gujarat, Gandhi also wondered that though Modi claims of having rid the country of the Congress he devotes half of his poll speeches on the opposition party and the rest on himself.

"Amit Shah's son Jay Shah turns a mere Rs 50,000 company into Rs 80 crore in a space of just three months, but Modi, who boasts of removing corruption, is afraid of Amit Shah and does not utter a single word," the Congress President-designate said.

"You listen to all his speeches carefully. He no longer speaks of corruption," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also came down on the Prime Minister for "his promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's account but not even 15 paise came." 

The Gandhi scion reiterated his allegation of "suit-boot ki sarkar", which, according to him, worked for a handful of industrialists.

Without referring to the Prime Minister's allegation of Pakistan's "interference" in Gujarat polls in collusion with Congress, he said, "Elections are in Gujarat and Modiji is talking about Japan, Pakistan and Afghanistan."

Gandhi said the love and affection showered on him by the people of Gujarat in the last three months had created a special bond with him. "You have established a life-long relationship with me and once a relationship is formed, I do not break it. As long as I am alive, in whichever state or village or road I may be, if anyone from Gujarat, any poor or any shopkeeper, calls for me, I will reach within five minutes," he told his audience.

The Congress leader is campaigning in north and central Gujarat for the second phase of polling on December 14 for 93 seats. The first round was held on December 9 for 89 seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Jay shah amit shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp