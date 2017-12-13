25-yr-old son rapes hearing, speech impaired mother

By Express News Service

A 25-year-old man was sent to prison on Tuesday for raping and physically assaulting his 45-year-old hearing and speech impaired mother, on knife-point at least four times in Indore. The man was arrested by the Annapurna police on Monday on a complaint filed by the woman’s daughter on December 7, police said.

The incident came to light when the couple’s 20-year-old daughter, who lives in Mumbai, came to meet her hearing and speech impaired parents four months ago and on observing her brother’s bad behaviour towards the mother took her home.

A few days ago, her mother opened up and managed to reveal her ordeal to her daughter. The girl reported the matter to the Annapurna police. “We lodged a case of rape and assault against the woman’s son and arrested him on Monday. He was produced before a local court in Indore on Tuesday, after which the court sent him to jail,” said SHO Annapurna police station B L Mandloi.

The couple’s son who is a drug addict and an accused in six cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act had also been banished from Indore district in the past.