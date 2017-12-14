Home Nation

Sheena Bora murder case: Court junks Indrani Mukerjea's plea for husband's call records

Indrani Mukerjea earlier moved an application saying that her husband Peter and the couple's former driver Shyamvar Rai -- who has turned an approver -- could be behind Sheena's abduction.

Published: 14th December 2017 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2017 11:47 PM

Indrani Mukerjea (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The special CBI court here today rejected an application of Indrani Mukerjea, a key accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, seeking call data records of her husband and co-accused, former media baron Peter Mukerjea.

Indrani Mukerjea had alleged that her husband may have caused the disappearance of Sheena, her daughter from an earlier relationship, out of "greed and ill-will" and framed Indrani for the crime.

Judge J C Jagdale, while rejecting the plea, said Indrani Mukerjea had later withdrawn these allegations during the hearing on the application.

On November 15, Indrani Mukerjea moved an application saying that her husband Peter and the couple's former driver Shyamvar Rai -- who has turned an approver -- could be behind Sheena's abduction and disappearance.

Peter Mukerjea and others may have manipulated the circumstances to frame her (Indrani), she alleged.

Peter Mukerjea's call data records will ascertain her allegations, she had said.

However, during the arguments on the application, she made a U-turn and said she was not making any accusations against her husband, and some words were included in the application due to "emotional stress".

Peter Mukerjea's lawyers said that Indrani's allegations were a desperate attempt to wriggle out of the situation by playing the victim card.

The murder of Sheena Bora came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans and Mumbai police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Rai. Later, Peter Mukerjea was also arrested.

