Home Nation

Relatives of twins stage protest after Max Hospital resumes operations

While few relatives of the patients claimed the hospital had always given them the best treatment for free, others were concerned about the consequences that shutting of the hospital would lead to.

Published: 21st December 2017 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2017 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Max Hospital (File | PTI)

By ANI

The incident of falsely declaring a newborn dead and giving it away to the parents in a packet by the Max Hospital had earlier created an uproar. This had led to the state government cancelling the licence of the hospital on Friday, through a four-page order on December 10.

While few of the relatives of the patients claimed the hospital had always given them the best treatment for free, others were concerned about the consequences that shutting of the hospital would lead to.

The father of the children accused the hospital of deliberately declaring the baby dead and trying to get rid of him after he told the authorities he would not be able to pay Rs 1 lakh per day for their treatment.

India Medical Association (IMA) President KK Aggarwal on Thursday blamed the concerned doctors of committing a gross mistake. They were later terminated from their services by the hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Max Hospital Max twin baby case twin baby case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp