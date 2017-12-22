US Navy Secretary meets Foreign Secretary, Navy Chief in first visit to India
By PTI | Published: 22nd December 2017 09:40 PM |
Last Updated: 23rd December 2017 04:19 AM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: US Secretary of the Navy Richard V Spencer held wide-ranging talks with Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba to further boost bilateral naval cooperation besides pursuing common interests in the Indo-Pacific.
The US Embassy said cooperation between the two navies, shared commitment of both countries to the rule of law, freedom of navigation and free and fair trade were discussed in the meetings.
