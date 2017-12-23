PATNA: The Janata Dal (United) today alleged that it was the office of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh which was "put in the dock" in the 2G spectrum judgment and demanded action against two former secretaries in his office.

"After the 2G judgment, people are making statements that their stand has been vindicated and targeting Vinod Rai (the former CAG)," JD(U) national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh told reporters here.

"But if you go through the 2G judgment, you will find that it is the office of former prime minister Manmohan Singh (PMO) which has been put in the dock," he claimed.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh, who is also the JD(U) leader in the Rajya Sabha, said his party was also demanding action against the two former secretaries of the PMO in view of the adverse comments made against them in the 2G judgment.

On December 21, a Special CBI court acquitted former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and all other accused in the 2G scam case that had rocked the Manmohan Singh-led UPA-II government, holding that the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove any of the corruption and money laundering charges.

The JD(U) leader today said it was surprising that former coal secretary Harish Gupta was convicted but former prime minister Manmohan Singh got away in the case especially when he had put his signature as the coal minister.

"I served in the IAS and was a UP cadre officer. People know about the conduct and integrity of Harish Gupta, the then coal secretary, but he was convicted," Ramchandra Prasad Singh said.

On the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a charge sheet against Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a money laundering case, the JD(U) leader said if the ED has filed the charge sheet then it must have evidence, otherwise it would have filed a final report.