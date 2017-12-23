AGARTALA: The ruling Left Front in Tripura, where assembly polls are due early next year, will formally kick off its campaign here on December 31, party sources said today.

"Formal election campaign would be started here through a massive public rally on December 31. CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri, CPI leader D Raja, RSP leader Manoj Bhattacharya and Foroward Block leader Naren Chaterjee would address the rally," CPI-M central committee member Gautam Das told a press conference.

He said, the Front was receiving massive response from people in view of its "good governance" and expected that the Left Front Government would form its eigth government in the state with larger number of seats and percentage of votes compared to the 2013 election.

The Left Front had secured 50 seats and the rest 10 were won by the opposition Congress. The LF had won 52.5 per cent votes.

“We have evaluated that despite our financial limitations and the central governmentÂ’s vindictive attitude to curtail fund allocations, the Left Front government had implemented huge and multidimensional development works and created alternative livelihood sources for people and these are the basis for enhancement of support to the government," he said.

Das claimed that a large number of opposition parties workers have joined CPI-M and in all the elections held after the 2013 assembly elections - like the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonnomus District Council (TTAADC), the three tier panchayat elections the support of people towards Left Front had increased.

He said the opposition BJP was trying to create law and order problem in the state by killing CPI-M supporters or indulging the ultra tribalist forces but their ‘conspiracy’ against the government would be foiled by the people of the state.