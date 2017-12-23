WEST BENGAL: National Commission for Women (NCW) Member Sushma Sahu had allegedly taken the original case diary - relating to alleged rape and suicide of a woman in Birbhum district from the police, a senior officer said today.

An FIR has lodged at the Bolpur police station against the NCW Member by the investigating officer for allegedly taking the original case diary, Superintendent of Police, N Sudheerkumar said.

Sahu had yesterday visited the house of the woman who committed suicide by setting herself on fire after being allegedly raped and blackmailed.

The NCW member told the Inspector of Bolpur police station, Subir Chakraborty to give her the photo copy of the case documents.

As Chakraborty asked for some time to make photocopy of the documents, Sahu allegedly took away the original case documents from the inspector and told him to collect those from her later, police said.

A case has lodged under IPC sections 379 (commitment of theft), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), the SP added.