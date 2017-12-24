BALLIA: Liquor worth Rs 55 lakh, which was meant for illegal transportation to the neighbouring state of Bihar, has been seized by police.

Superintendent of police Anil Kumar today said the liquor was to be smuggled to Bihar and was seized from a farm in Bairia police station area yesterday.

"From the farm, we recovered 1,335 cartons and 64,080 bottles of liquor. A case has been registered against the owner of the farm Virendra Singh, and efforts are on to arrest him," the SP said.

Liquor is banned in Bihar.