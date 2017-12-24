AHMEDABAD: NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja, on bail after a case was registered against him for `rioting' at a police station earlier this week, was today again named in a case of assault.

Jadeja and five others allegedly beat up three men at a petrol pump at Ranavav in Porbandar early today morning, police said.

The pump belongs to Jadeja's political rival, Samat Gogan.

Jadeja and others also vandalised the property at the petrol pump, police said, adding that CCTV cameras captured the incident.

Police were searching for Jadeja and five others, said an official.

Jadeja, the newly-elected MLA from Kutiyana Assembly constituency in Gujarat, had been arrested on December 21 on the charge of rioting and assault.

A local court granted him bail as his lawyer said he had to attend the swearing-in of the new Gujarat government on December 26.

Early today morning, Jadeja and his five supporters allegedly drove to the petrol pump and beat up three employees and damaged property, a Ranavav police station official said.

Jadeja is the only NCP candidate to win in the recently-held Gujarat Assembly elections.

On December 20, the MLA and his supporters allegedly barged into the Ranavav police station and thrashed Samat Gogan who had taken shelter there fearing attack. They also allegedly beat up a police officer present there.