NEW DELHI: An undertrial prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself in cell No. 5 of Tihar Jail here on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Soniram, son of Ganesh Ram, a resident of Central Jail No.5, who committed suicide by hanging, was jailed under Case FIR No. 02/17 U/s 392/394/397/411/34 IPC and 27 Arms Act, under the jurisdiction of Kashmiri Gate police station.

Following the incident, ASI Rajender visited the spot and also informed the Duty MM Ruchika Aggarwal who visited the spot and initiated proceedings under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). No suicide note was found at the spot.

