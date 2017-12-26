NEW DELHI: Threats to American and Israeli interests in India have increased with the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) issuing a statement to attack and harm US and Israeli embassies, companies, financial and commercial institutions following the declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The influence of AQIS has so far been registered in South Kashmir, Delhi and Kolkata. Al Qaeda’s extension in Jammu and Kashmir under the banner of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind has issued the threat on Telegram channel titled “Statement of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind Concerning Developments on Bait-al-Maqdis.”

“Ansar Ghazwatul Hind urges the honourable Muslims across the world to attack and harm US and Israeli embassies, companies and financial and commercial interests. The honour of Bait al-Maqdisis will be restored by shedding the blood of Americans and Israelis. And it is now the duty of every Muslim, no matter where to restore the honour of Bait-al-Maqdis (Jerusalem). Holy Land must be made a graveyard for Jews, for oppression to end and word of Allah to prevail,” said the AQIS statement threatening the Americans and the Israelis.

The terror outfit further said, “The response of criminal governments which have corrupted Muslim lands, is expected and no Muslim should expect them to initiate any decisive action to liberate Bait-ul Maqdis. Bat-ul- Maqdis will be liberated by the Mujahideen, inshaallah, and it is a true promise which we shall honour with our blood and soul,” reads the statement.

“It is the duty upon Muslims to come forth with urgency and do everything that is needed to stop the madman sitting in White House and stop him from dishonouring the sacred land of Bait-al-Maqdis. Storm and burn the embassies of America and Israel, demolish them. It is the call of Bait-al-Maqdisis, and we should rush towards it,” it further said.

The AQIS statement further said, “The bond of Muslims with Bait-al-Maqdis (Jerusalem) is not bound by or to any tribe or other false arguments, rather, our declaration of tawheed (faith in Islam) is enough for us to lay claim over the Holy Land (Jerusalem). The recognition of Bait-al-Maqdis as the capital of Israel by America should not be shocking for Muslims. It is only another revelation of the true face of the global head of taghoot (non-believers of Islam), America. Otherwise, America has already revealed itself in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia and other Muslim lands. The issue of Bait-al-Maqdis is not the issue of any nationality or tribe or state. Rather, it is an issue of the soul of Islam.”

Following the US’ decision declaring Jerusalem as the Israeli capital earlier this month, the security of the US and Israeli establishments in India have already been beefed up but the tourists from these two countries could also be targeted, especially those visiting Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, Intelligence sources said.