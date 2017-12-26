Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah along with new CM Vijay Rupani and other state ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Gandhinagar Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Tuesday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Three of the ministers in the newly-formed BJP government in Gujarat have criminal cases against them, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released today.

The average assets of the 20-member council of ministers headed by Vijay Rupani is Rs 13.34 crore, with 18 of the 20 ministers being crorepatis.

Saurabh Yashvantbhai Dalal Patel from the Botad constituency was the richest, followed by Parsotambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki from Bhavnagar rural and Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai from Jetpur.

According to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, Patel have declared assets worth Rs 123.78 crore while Solanki declared assets worth Rs 45.9 crore and Vitthalbhai having 28.5 crore.

The minister with the lowest declared asset is Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai from Devgadhbaria constituency with assets worth Rs 35.45 lakh.

A total of 13 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Vitthalbhai with Rs 16.04 crore of liabilities.

On their educational qualifications, it said a total of nine (45 per cent) ministers have declared their educational qualification of 12th standard or below while 11 ministers are graduates or have higher degrees.

The 20-member cabinet includes only one woman.

Vijay Rupani today took office as Gujarat chief minister for a second straight term, after a hard-won victory over the Congress, at a glittering ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of BJP leaders but boycotted by the Congress.

Rupani was sworn-in by Governor O P Kohli at the head of a Council of Ministers -- nine Cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state (MoS).