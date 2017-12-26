NEW DELHI: Wife of Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik has not shown any interest in visiting India nor has she applied for a visa since her two-year visa expired in 2015, a home ministry official said, refuting the Pakistani citizen's claims that she was denied the travel document.

Mushaal Hussein Malik has been quoted in media reports as saying that India has not allowed her to meet Malik and his family for about three years and New Delhi should show "humanitarian gesture", the way Pakistan allowed Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother in Islamabad yesterday.

She was given a two-year visa in 2013.

The home ministry official said Mushaal Hussein Malik had visited India twice in 2014 and since then she has neither applied for visa nor showed any interest in visiting the country.

Yasin married Mushaal, a Pakistani national, in 2009.