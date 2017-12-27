NEW DELHI: To expedite building of strategic infrastructure like roads, border posts, fencing and surveillance towers along the International Border in Myanmar, Bhutan and Nepal, the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has decided to do away with forest clearance for all major border infrastructure projects within 16 km from the border.

The directive issued by the MoEFCC says that the Minister of Home Affairs raised the matter of general approval under Section 2 of Forest Conservation Act 1980 and it may be granted to projects involving forest land along Indo-Myanmar and Indo-Bhutan borders upto 16 km and upto 15 km along Indo-Nepal border. The earlier limit was 5 km. According to ministry sources, the decision was to simplify the process as approval under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, is a lengthy process.

The ministry has decided to grant general approval to projects of paramilitary forces. However, state government shall accord approval to the proposal. “After careful consideration, with a view to expedite creation of strategic infrastructure along the International Border, this Ministry hereby accords general approval under the FC Act, 1980 for diversion of forest land for infrastructure of all international borders to be executed by the paramilitary organizations of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” said the order issued by the ministry.

The approval has been granted for creation of Border Security related infrastructure such as, border roads, fencing, border outposts, floodlights, surveillance infrastructure, and power infrastructure of all international borders by agencies like Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Border Road Organisation (BRO).

The general approval is also granted to projects done by other central government agencies and Public Sector Undertakings such as National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) involved in the implementation of such infrastructural projects related to national security from funds provided by the Ministry of Home affairs.

In September 2017, the ministry decided to give general approval for projects by the defence ministry within the 100 km of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The decision was taken after the Doklam standoff.