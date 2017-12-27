Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife meet the former Indian naval officer in Islamabad at the Pakistan foreign ministry. (ANI/Twitter)

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: A day after Kulbhushan Jadhav met his mother and wife in Islamabad, India on Tuesday lashed out at Pakistan for violating the understanding reached between the two countries for the meeting and said it appeared that the alleged Indian spy was under considerable stress and spoke “in an atmosphere of coercion”.

The strong statement by the Ministry of External Affairs came on a day when Indian Army sources revealed that its troops, in a tit-for-tat action, conducted a cross-Line of Control raid in Poonch and eliminated three Pakistani soldiers and injured one.

The Pakistan army confirmed the killing of its soldiers.

Security forces in the Kashmir Valley also killed Noor Mohammad Tantray, a 4-ft tall Jaish-e-Mohammad commander who jumped parole in 2015, in an encounter in the Samboora area of south Kashmir. Tantray’s killing was described as a major jolt to the militant outfit as he was the “logistics commander of Jaish”.

The Army’s successes were, however, marred by the revelation that Pakistan violated the “letter and spirit” of the agreement reached for Jadhav’s meeting with his mother and wife.

India said the mangalsutra, bangles and bindi of the women were removed and the shoes of Jadhav’s wife were not returned to her after the meeting. Jadhav’s mother and wife met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here and shared details of the tightly controlled meeting.

Jadhav was under “considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said. “Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health and wellbeing,” it added. India said under the pretext of security precaution, the cultural and religious sensibilities of his family members were disregarded.

“The mother of Shri Jadhav was prevented from talking in their mother tongue, although this was clearly the natural medium of communication. She was repeatedly interrupted while doing so and eventually prevented from proceeding further in this regard,” the MEA said.









