NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed the "very irresponsible" Pakistani media over the heckling of Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife who had gone to Islambad to meet the alleged Indian spy facing death.

"Pakistan media is very irresponsible, it is not responsible like the Indian media," Rijiju told reporters outside Parliament.

He also assured action by the External Affairs Ministry over the heckling of Jhadav's family.

Rijiju's remarks came a day after the External Affairs Ministry said Pakistani journalists had hurled invectives at the two women -- mother Avanti and wife Chetankul -- outside the Foreign Office building on Monday.

The MEA in a statement said the Pakistani press was allowed on multiple occasions to approach the family members closely, "harass and hector them and hurl false and motivated accusations about Jadhav.

"This was despite a clear agreement that the media would not be allowed close access," the statement said.

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer on a death row on charges of alleged spying and terrorism, met his mother and wife on Monday after 22 months, since his arrest by Pakistan on charges of spying.