NEW DELHI: The Congress today appointed its general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot and another leader Jitendra Singh as the party's observers for electing the leader of the legislature party in the coastal state.

The party also appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Sushilkumar Shinde and party leader Balasaheb Thorat as observers for the CLP leader's selection in Himachal Pradesh, AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said.

The observers will oversee the selection of CLP leaders at respective meetings of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in both the state.

The Congress lost both the states to the BJP in the elections held recently. While Congress failed to oust the BJP from Gujarat even after 22 years of its rule, it lost power in Himachal Pradesh.